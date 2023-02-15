PM Narendra Modi praises SCR for Frieght earnings

It can be noted that SCR had set a record by crossing Rs 11,000 crore in originating freight earnings, as on February 10, 2023 in the financial year 2022 – 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the South Central Railway (SCR) on achieving new record in originating highest Frieght Earnings since its inception.

Responding to a tweet by SCR, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Good trend! Augurs well for economic growth as well”.

