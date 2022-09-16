AIMIM holds National Integration Day rally in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party took out a massive bike rally in the old city on Friday.

The National Integration Rally led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and attended by thousands of local people and party workers, was taken out to mark the 75 years of union of the erstwhile Nizam ruled Hyderabad State with the Union of India in 1948.

The rally started from Mir Alam Eidgah grounds and after traversing through Bahadurpura, Tadban cross-roads, Khaja Pahadi, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Mother Mary Mother Hospital road and culminated at Teegalkunta into a public meeting.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be addressing the public meeting.