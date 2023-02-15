Cong-BRS to join hands after Assembly polls: Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress were working towards post poll alliances to form the next government in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday told reporters that comments of Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on a possible hung assembly, has exposed the close nexus between the two parties.

“We knew from the beginning that both the parties were working in tandem and will join hands after the polls. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s comments have proved us right,” he said.

Sanjay said the Congress leadership had suggested that since all Congress MLAs were joining BRS after the polls, hence, it would be better that they forge an alliance with BRS so that they could save the party in the State.

“The criticism of each other is a drama to mislead the people. They have already come to an understanding to join hands after the polls,” he claimed.