Aiming to enhance conviction rate, CV Anand holds meeting with officials

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Saturday chaired a meeting of all police officials and public prosecutors at his office with the aim of enhancing the conviction rate and to improve liaising between public prosecutors and investigation officers.

Anand pointed out that swift investigation and apprehension of offenders increased by leverage of technology and stressed the need for investigation and prosecution personnel to work in tandem to ensure that justice prevailed in all cases.

After the recent transfer of all court duty officers in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, an internal committee has been constituted by the Commissioner comprising Additional CP (Crimes and SIT), Joint CP (Detective Department and Joint CP (Administration) to improve the work turnout of the new court duty officers through various recommendations including adjusting manpower depending upon case load at police stations, orientation sessions for court duty officers on file work and court procedures etc.

The meeting on Saturday also discussed the ways and means for ensuring delivery of timely justice to the victims besides issues related with files, witnesses briefing, evidence handling and chain of custody, shortage of human resource and other key issues.

The City Police have also requested the judiciary officers to expedite formal procedures in SC/ST, POCSO and NDPS cases to give a conclusion within 60 days as stipulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It has been decided to hold regular meetings once in a month at the Station House Officer’s level and a quarterly meeting at the senior officers’ level.