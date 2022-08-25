Hyderabad CP warns of strict action against those spreading hatred

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

File Photo: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand has warned of strict action against anyone trying to spread hatred through offensive and objectionable statements.

In a statement, Anand said ‘no such offensive and objectionable statements, spewing venom and creating hatred, enmity and trying to disrupt peace and tranquility of Hyderabad city should be made, by anyone, of any community.

“Exemplary deterrent and stern action will be taken against anyone trying to do so. We are identifying others who have posted such inflammatory videos and will be acting sternly against them as per law,” he said.