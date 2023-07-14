Air Commodore VM Reddy reviews NCC training during Group Commanders Conference

During the NCC Group Commander's conference at NCC Directorate, Secunderabad, all the Group Commanders briefed the DDG about their respective NCC Groups with emphasis on the enrolment of NCC Cadets and their training.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:37 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (AP & T) addressed the NCC Group Commanders during a Conference organised at NCC Directorate in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (AP & T), reviewed the National Cadet Corps (NCC) training of the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Directorate after assuming the Charge as the DDG.

During the NCC Group Commander’s conference at NCC Directorate, Secunderabad, all the Group Commanders briefed the DDG about their respective NCC Groups with emphasis on the enrolment of NCC Cadets and their training.

Air Commodore Reddy solicited the personal indulgence of all Group Commanders and Commanding Officers for NCC enrolment and meaningful training of the Cadets. He further elaborated that these Cadets are the future of our Nation and by imbibing the right values, training and discipline in them, it will contribute immensely to the Nation building process, by making them responsible citizens.

Also Read Air Commodore VM Reddy assumes charge as DDG of NCC Dte AP & Telangana