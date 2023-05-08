Air India extends waiver charges period for cancellation, rescheduling for all Manipur flights

"In view of the prevailing circumstances in Manipur, India, AI will offer a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation* for all #AirIndia flights to/from Manipur, India till 8th May’23," tweeted Air India.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:26 AM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: Air India has offered a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancelling tickets for all flights to or from the northeastern state until May 8 due to the ongoing chaos in Manipur. “#FlyAI: In view of the prevailing circumstances in Manipur, India, AI will offer a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation* for all #AirIndia flights to/from Manipur, India till 8th May’23,” tweeted Air India.

Beginning on May 4, the airlines began providing these offers. State governments around the nation, especially those in the northeast, are trying to evacuate their citizens from the violent Manipur.