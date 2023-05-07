Every Andhra student in Manipur will return safely: Botsa

We have made arrangements for a special aircraft to carry 150 students from Manipur, said Botsa Satyanarayana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Vizianagaram: Every student of NIT, IIT, Central varsities belonging to Andhra Pradesh will be brought back to the state in the wake of disturbances in the north eastern state, according to Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that all the Telugu students there were in touch with the state government here and the matter was taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and the students listed.

“We will render all help to them. We have spoken to the Civil Aviation minister and are making arrangements to bring back students to our state. A help line is set up and students who register their details will return. Parents and students need not worry about it. Already about 100 students in Manipur have registered and we think there could be 50 more. We have made arrangements for a special aircraft to carry 150 persons,” he disclosed.

