Air quality in Delhi set to deteriorate over next 2 days

Due to low visibility and fog as many as 29 passenger trains were delayed, according to railway officials.

By ANI Published Date - 05:20 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

New Delhi: After a marginal respite, the air quality in the national capital on Thursday deteriorated and over the next few days it is expected to further worsen, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as ‘moderate’ today as the capital woke up to an overcast sky. “Delhi’s overall AQI today indicates ‘moderate’ air quality. Fine particles (size < 2.5 micrometres) contribute 56 per cent to PM10,” SAFAR said, adding that Air quality is likely to deteriorate to the ‘upper end of moderate’ or ‘poor’ for the next two days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city would see shallow fog/mist till 10.30 am, and no rainfall is expected today.

The Met Department predicted that with the impact of a fresh Western Disturbance on January 19, isolated parts of North India, Central India, and the Western Himalayan Region are likely to receive rainfall in the first half of the week from January 26-February 1.

As per railway officials, the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express was delayed by two hours; Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail by hours; Kochuveli-Amritsar Express 2.30 hours; Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express by 1 hour; Gorakhpur-Bathinda Express by 1 hour; Barauni- NewDelhi Clone Special by 4.30 hours; Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express by 1.30 hours; Kanpur Central – New Delhi Shram Shakti Express by 1 hour; Prayaganj-Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar Express by 1 hour; Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express by 1.30 hours; Rewa-Anand Vihar Terminal Express by 1.30 hours; Prayaganj-New Delhi Express by 1 hour; Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express by 1 hour.

Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Terminal VikramShilla Express by 1.30 hours; Rajendra Nagar Terminal- New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express by 1 hour; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express by 2.30 hours; Dr Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express by 1.30 hours; Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express by 2.30; Raigarh- Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express by 3.15 hours; MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express by 2.30 hours; KSR Bengaluru City -Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express by 4 hours.

Visakhapatnam- New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express by 1 hour; MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express by 1 hour; Durg-Udhampur Express by 3.30 hours; Hyderabad- New Delhi Telangana Express by 1.30 hours; Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Madhya Pradesh Express by 1.50 hours; Rajgir- New DelhiShramjeevi Express by 1.30 hours; Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express by 3.30 hours; Ghazipur City – Anand Vihar Terminal Suhaildev Express by 1 hour.