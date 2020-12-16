AIRA to set up centre in Hyderabad: Harshitha Puvvala

This AIRA, according to its founder and president Harshitha Puvvala, intends to set up a robotics centre in Hyderabad with local hubs in colleges and enterprises by end of next year

Hyderabad: To support, nurture and create robotics business opportunities, the All India Robotics Association (AIRA) has been formed in the city.

This AIRA, according to its founder and president Harshitha Puvvala, intends to set up a robotics centre in Hyderabad with local hubs in colleges and enterprises by end of next year. It will also provide a platform for robotics companies get access to funding, help them with component sourcing and set up standards and regulations to run a robotics company in the country.

“The main centre in Hyderabad will work as a hub from where startups and robotics enthusiasts can come and try out their products. In addition, the centre will also be instrumental in developing learning programmes in robotics for students. The skill development programme will also concentrate on upskilling job holders through local hubs. We plan to create a business export path of $350 million by 2022 in the robotics industry in India,” said Harshitha and added that AIRA will work with Telangana government.

Industries and IT department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that robotics will play a major role in not just developing the startup ecosystem but also the small and medium enterprises working in manufacturing and industries space. “During the lockdown when there was an issue of availability of labour, robots were used by many companies to maintain business continuity,” he said.

AIRA aims to set up its governing body by January end and will be holding elections for the same.

