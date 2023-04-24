Airtel releases unlimited 5G data plans with free OTT subscriptions

Airtel is offering free subscriptions to Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar OTT platforms for selected prepaid plans

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: Airtel has introduced unlimited 5G data plans on selected prepaid and postpaid plans. In addition, to attract users, Airtel is offering free subscriptions to Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar OTT platforms for selected prepaid plans.

Rs 499 plan

Airtel Rs 499 plan includes 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, and unlimited 5G internet access for a total of 28 days. Along with additional advantages like Xtream app advantages, Wink membership, and more, customers also have access to a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile. Users who have not yet received 5G services can still use the plan, which offers unlimited 4G data with 3 GB of daily data.

Rs 839 plan

Airtel Rs 839 plan is an 84-day plan that includes unlimited 5G internet data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS each day. The Xstream app, RewardsMini Subscription, Wynk Subscription, and other advantages are also available to subscribers, along with a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The plan offers unlimited 4G data with a daily 2 GB of internet if 5G services aren’t available.

Rs 699 plan

Airtel Rs 699 plan is a 56-day plan offer that includes unlimited 5G data, calling, and 100 SMS each day. The Xstream app, Wynk subscriptions, and 56 days of Amazon Prime membership are also available on this plan. For the user who won’t have access to 5G networks, the plan gives unlimited 4G data with 3 GB of daily internet.

Rs 999 plan

Airtel Rs 999 plan is an 84-day prepaid plan that gets unlimited 5G internet data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS each day. In addition, customers get 84 days of Amazon Prime Membership, access to the Xtream app, a Wink subscription, a RewardsMini subscription, and more. The plan gives unlimited 4G data with a daily maximum of 2.5 GB internet for the user who won’t have access to Airtel 5G.

