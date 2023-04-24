Pottery studios in Hyderabad are drawing enthusiasts big time

Several pottery studios have come up in the city making the skill accessible to enthusiasts

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 09:00 AM, Mon - 24 April 23

Pottery studios organise classes, events and workshops which apart from hand pottery also teach painting and sketching.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, the cultural hub that it is, lacked a thriving pottery community even five years ago and people from the city who wanted to pursue pottery had no option but to travel elsewhere to learn the craft.

However, with time, several pottery studios have sprouted up in the city making the skill accessible to pottery enthusiasts. If you are someone who enjoys pottery, here’s a list of the best pottery classes in Hyderabad you can indulge in this summer.

Our Sacred Space

The cultural space at East Marredpally houses a variety of classes and workshops, and pottery is one among them. Taught by instructor Gautham, the place is holding a pottery workshop every weekend throughout this summer. One can learn the basics of pottery and clay sculpting here at a cost of Rs 850 per session. For further details, contact 9030013344.

Yashoda Art Classes

Along with hand pottery, all kinds of painting and sketching classes are taught here. The space takes a limited number of students and students can also choose one-on-one instruction. Located at Nallagandla, their studio is eco-friendly with a vintage aesthetic that resembles a ‘gurukul’ setting. Visit the website https://www.kaviartstudio.in/ for details regarding programmes and fees.

MSN Pottery Studio

One of the few who lives a sustainable lifestyle — which is reflected in his art — Manpreet Singh holds pottery classes thrice a week — Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, at his eco-friendly studio in Kokapet.

His students range in the age group of two to 80, and anyone at any level of skill can sign up for his 10-class plan. The potter even offers a number of programmes for businesses and at birthday parties throughout the city. Check out https://msnstudio.in/ for further details.

Kalpataru – The Hobby Hut

Situated in one of the lanes of Banjara Hills, Kalpataru is truly an abode for various arts, crafts, and a hub for pursuing a variety of hobbies. Check on their Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/kalpataru_the_hobby_hub/ ) to stay up to speed on their pottery lessons and workshops calendar.

Pottery class Pushpalatha

Started off recently in Punjagutta, the place offers clay modelling and pottery classes seven days a week. It runs through slot systems and also provides one-on-one sessions. One can contact 8143448621 regarding available slots and other details.

Color Me Mine

In addition to learning pottery, you may also unleash your creative side at this cosy studio in Banjara Hills, which lets you paint your own ceramics. You will have to select the ceramic piece and the paint colours, and use your own techniques and style. The variety of ceramics ranges from Rs 399 to Rs 3,000. The place also conducts several workshops and classes which are listed on its website https://hyderabad.colormemine.com/ .

