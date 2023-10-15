| Ajay Devgn To Kareena Kapoor Celebs Congratulate Team India For Their Emphatic Win Against Pakistan

Several Bollywood celebs on Saturday night took to their social media handles and congratulated team India

By ANI Published Date - 11:20 AM, Sun - 15 October 23

Mumbai: Several Bollywood celebs on Saturday night took to their social media handles and congratulated team India for their emphatic win against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 match.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay Devgn shared a picture on his stories and wrote, “The BEST Bowling attack, the BEST batting line-up, we have it ALL! World Cup trophy..Here we come!” Anil Kapoor shared a picture on his Instagram stories and captioned it, “India roars to victory over Pakistan! What a match, what a win! #teamIndia.” Sunny Deol shared a picture on his stories and wrote, “#HindustanZindabad Gadar machadiya hamare #MenInBlue ne aaj cricket ke maidan me. Huga congratulations to #TeamIndia and the entire nation celebrating this big win!! #INDvsPAK #CWC2023 #ODIWorldCup2023.”

Taking to X, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a selfie and wrote, “Complete dominance in every aspect of the game. Top of the table. Well played team India. #IndvsPak #WorldCup2023.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture and wrote, “Congratulations team India. Always doing us proud…#CWC23.”

Coming to the match, India skipper Rohit Sharma’s flowing form dismantled Pakistan’s famed bowling attack as the ‘Men in Blue’ put up a dominating performance with bat and ball in the marquee World Cup clash here to register a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

Pakistan posted a total of 191 in the first innings which was comfortably chased down by the Indian team following Rohit Sharma’s powerful 86 and Shreyas Iyer’s classic 53*.