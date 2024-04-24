| Preity Zinta Returns To Bollywood In Lahore 1947 With Sunny Deol

By ANI Published Date - 24 April 2024, 12:16 PM

Mumbai: Preity Zinta is set to make a comeback to Bollywood in the upcoming film ‘Lahore 1947’ alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this project marks a significant milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

The ‘Veer Zaara’ actor gave fans a delightful sneak peek into the film’s production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos shared on social media.

Expressing her excitement, Preity posted snapshots from the film set, offering fans a glimpse into the world of ‘Lahore 1947’.

Sharing a photo of the film’s clapperboard, Preity captioned it with a simple yet powerful statement, “On set for Lahore 1947.”

Another image featured the actress sharing a candid moment with director Rajkumar Santoshi, hinting at the camaraderie behind the scenes.

The announcement of Preity Zinta’s return to Bollywood has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among her fans. Eagerly anticipating her comeback, fans flooded social media with expressions of joy and anticipation.

From labeling her as the “queen” of Bollywood to expressing their eagerness to witness her on the big screen again, fans have been vocal about their excitement in the comments section.

‘Lahore 1947‘, produced under Aamir Khan’s banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan’s Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Adding to the anticipation, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal has also joined the cast of ‘Lahore 1947’ in a pivotal role.

The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.