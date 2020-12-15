Ajit Agarkar heaps praises on Cheteshwar Pujara

He was the highest run-getter in the four-match series with 521 runs at an average of 74.43.

Hyderabad: Indian batting mainstay in Tests Cheteshwar Pujara had an incredible tour Down Under in 2018 where India captured the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time under Virat Kohli. However, it was Pujara who laid the foundation for the historic win.

He was the highest run-getter in the four-match series with 521 runs at an average of 74.43. Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar lauded the batsman during a show on Sony Sports Network. “That’s exactly what Australia used to do to other teams. They made sure that they batted well. Even if the top order didn’t, someone like Gilchrist came, or Shane Warne contributed, and you were on the field for 100-120 overs. It was always difficult, doesn’t matter how fit you are or how good you are,” Agarkar said.

“That’s exactly what India did to them. Pujara grinded them but the quality of fast bowling on offer was quite something. You could also see that Australia’s batting wasn’t the strongest in that series, but their bowling was far too good,” he added.

