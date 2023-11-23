Akbaruddin Owaisi’s claim on inspector climbing dais is false, says DCP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: The claim of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA candidate from Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency – Akbaruddin Owaisi that Santosh Nagar inspector P.Shiva Chandra had climbed the dais on which the former was giving election speech, is false, said B.Rohith Raju, DCP South-East zone.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the DCP clarified that all evidence available with the police, Forensic Science Team, media and Special Branch were verified.

“No evidence is available as to the inspector climbed the dais. Investigations are clearly revealing that it is not true. However, a final notice is being served to provide evidence to support the claim. Rest of the investigation is completed,” the DCP said.

The Santosh Nagar police on Wednesday booked Owaisi for allegedly obstructing a police officer in performing legitimate duty and also promoting enmity between two religious groups during his election campaign organised at Moinbagh on Tuesday night.