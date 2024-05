Bharatkumar in joint lead in 3rd Marvel International Open

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 10:51 PM

Hyderabad: Bharatkumar Reddy, Md Imran, Thanga Manickam, Malvin Joshua, Nihal Swarna, Shivamshika, Arvind Iyer, Srujan Keerthan and Madhesh Kumar are in joint lead with four points from as many rounds on day two of the 3rd Marvel International Open FIDE Rated Tournament held at Johnson Grammar School, Habsiguda, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Results: Round 4: Bharatkumar Reddy (4) bt Gade Sharanya (3), Suresh Duvvala (3) lost to Md Imran, J Ramakrishna (3) lost to Thanga Manickam (4), Malvin Joshua (4) bt Ramakrishna Perumalla (3), Nihal Swarna (4) bt Mohitkumar (3), Shivamshika (4) bt Rupam Mukherjee (3), Arvind Iyer (4) bt N Rohith, Santosh Hariharan (3) lost to Srujam Keerthan.

