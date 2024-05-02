Better bus services from Hyderabad to Srisailam: TSRTC

Likewise, the first bus will leave from Srisailam to MGBS at 4.30am. The fares from MGBS to Srisailam will be Rs 600 for Super Luxury, Rs 540 for Deluxe and Rs 460 for Express.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 May 2024, 09:24 PM

Hyderabad: Catering to the increasing demand from pilgrims, the TSRTC has decided to increase bus services and frequency from Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy region to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Ammavarula Devasthanam in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

RTC officials said these buses will start from MGBS, JBS, BHEL and other places from the city, with an average frequency of half-an-hour between buses. While the first bus is expected to leave from MGBS at 3.30 am, the last bus is scheduled to leave at 11.45pm.

The fare from other places to Srisailam would be Rs 650 for Super Luxury, Rs 580 for Deluxe and Rs 500 for Express buses on an average. Meamwhile, RTC is also running Rajadhani AC buses on the route with ticket costs of Rs 524 from JBS and Rs 564 from BHEL.

For further information passengers can contact 9959226248, 9959226248 and 9959226257 (MGBS); 9959226246 and 9959226149 (KPHB and BHEL). Tickets can be booked in advance on www.tsrtconline.in.