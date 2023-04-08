Akhil Akkineni has put on 16 kg to bulk up for ‘Agent’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:52 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Photo: Instagram

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Akhil Akkineni has had a good career as an actor so far. But all the movies he has done so far are set up in small worlds, and they are mostly love stories. The actor has changed gears for his upcoming movie, Agent, as we all know. Agent is Akhil Akkineni’s first pan-Indian film, and the actor has opted for a spy thriller under the direction of Surender Reddy. Agent requires so much from Akhil, and the young actor did everything for that.

Agent is completely packed with action, and Akhil will be seen as a RAW agent. So Akhil has undergone a lot of transformation to fit the role. We have already witnessed that from the teaser. Agent is going to be released on April 28 this summer in theatres worldwide. So the makers are planning to release the official trailer for the film next week.

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni reveals a few interesting things about Agent and his body transformation for the film. Akhil, in a recent interview with anchor Suma, revealed that he has put on 16 kg of weight and bulked up a lot for the film. Akhil also added that it was his genuine effort to look massive like a beast so as to satisfy his director, Sudheer Varma. Akhil revealed that he suffered multiple injuries during his intense workouts for the bulk transformation. Akhil got his ankle injured, and there was an issue with the ligament. He continued to workout for Agent and finished the shoot with the injury not completely recovered.

Agent is produced by AK Entertainments. Malayalam superstar Mammootty played an important role in the film. He will be seen as the RAW chief, and Akhil will be seen as his subordinate and his most powerful agent.