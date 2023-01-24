Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni react after Balakrishna’s ‘derogatory’ remarks about ANR

The Telugu superstar spoke wrongly about legendary actor Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, the grandfather of actors Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 03:57 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna is being trolled heavily on social media after his speech from his film ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ success meet went viral. The Telugu superstar spoke wrongly about legendary actor Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, the grandfather of actors Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. This didn’t go down too well with the young actors as they took to their official social media handles to slam Balayya.

At the success meet, Balayya was heard saying, “My father Sr NTR had some contemporaries, aa Ranga Rao (referring to SV Ranga Rao), Akkineni, Thokkineni, and some others,” speaking about his father NT Rama Rao’s contemporaries.

To this statement, Naga Chaitanya took offence and posted a long message on social media. “ANR Lives On .. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao garu and S. V Ranga Rao garu’s creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu Cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves (sic),” he wrote.

Akhil Akkineni also made the same post on his Instagram Stories section and added the hashtag #ANRLivesOn. As soon as people voiced their displeasure with Balakrishna’s viewpoints, the hashtag #MentalBalaKrishna started trending on Twitter. Netizens also praised Akkineni Nagarjuna for speaking highly about NT Rama Rao during his ‘Bangarraju’ event, which was the exact reverse of what Balayya did.

Difference between #MentalBalaKrishna and King @iamnagarjuna

Nag gave huge respect towards late NTR garu on his death anniversary during #Bangarraju celebrations👏, on the other hand Ball insulted legendary #ANR on his death anniversary during VSR success meet 🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/zefa3eOrYR — Nag Mama Rocks 🤙🔥👑😎🌟🫶⛓️🇮🇳 (@SravanPk4) January 24, 2023