Ram Charan joins Akhil for Agent promotions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Ram Charan

Hyderabad: Ram Charan recently watched Akhil Akkineni‘s Agent trailer and applauded the actor a lot for his intense performance and transformation for the film. Charan also appreciated Surender Reddy’s execution and making of the action at its technical best. The makers of Agent even planned an event in Hyderabad with Ram Charan as the chief guest, but later dropped it because of the mega powerstar’s busy schedule. But Charan still extended his support for Agent in another way.

Today, the makers of Agent released a 1-minute video featuring both Ram Charan and Akhil Akkineni.

The interesting part of this video is that Ram Charan and Akhil appeared in the roles of Dhruva and Agent which are created by Surender Reddy. We all know that Surender Reddy is the director for Charan’s Dhruva and it was a huge blockbuster in the mega powerstar’s career.

The video “Dhruva X Agent” shows us that Dhruva assigned a task to Agent, which is to launch the big ticket in the wild saale style. Agent Akhil addresses Ram Charan (Dhruva) as his senior. Both Mega and Akkineni fans are impressed with this bond between the two actors. They also predict that Charan might have played a little cameo in Agent as Dhruva, as he belongs to the Surender Reddy cinematic world.

Agent is going to entertain the audience in theatres tomorrow (April 28). Malayalam megastar Mammootty played an important role in the film. Sakshi Vaidya is the female lead in the film. AK Entertainments produced the film. Agent will release in both Telugu and Malayalam.