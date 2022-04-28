Akhil Reddy wins lifting bronze at Khelo India University Games

Published Date - 08:18 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Akhil Reddy, representing Acharya Nagarjuna University Guntur, clinched the bronze in the weightlifting category at the Khelo India University Games held at the Jain University, Bengaluru on Thursday.

Competing in 109 kgs, Akhilesh lifted 136 kgs in snatch and 166 kgs in clean and jerk with an overall lift of 302 kgs.

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University’s Rudramayan took the gold medal while Jain University’s Kushal Gowda grabbed silver.

