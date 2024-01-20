Akhilesh Yadav emphasies winnability in seat-sharing talks with Congress

The seat sharing talks in Uttar Pradesh are crucial for India block parties in their goal to take on the BJP collectively in the Lok Sabha polls expected to take place in April-May this year.

By ANI Updated On - 20 January 2024, 10:50 PM

File Photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has emphasised on the winnability factor in seat-sharing talks with Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls and expressed confidence that a way will be found in future talks to seal a pact.

The seat sharing talks in Uttar Pradesh are crucial for India block parties in their goal to take on the BJP collectively in the Lok Sabha polls expected to take place in April-May this year.

Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting in Lucknow with party leaders who included former MPs, former MLAs and former MLCs. He said winnability is a key criterion for decision on seats.

“We and RLD’s Jayant Choudhary had a good conversation. We had discussion regarding seven seats…We are also in conversation with Congress. Several meetings have taken place in Delhi. Very soon, more meetings will be held and a way will be found. INDIA alliance should be strong, the question is not of (number of ) seats but of winning. On the basis of winnability, we all will take a decision together,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday announced seat-sharing with Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh is crucial for the BJP as well as the opposition parties as it has the largest number of 80 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has done well in the state in the last two Lok Sabha elections and the opposition parties are hoping that their coming together will help prevent division of anti-BJP votes. The BSP has said that it will fight the polls alone.

Congress is keen that seat-sharing pact is sealed before Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra comes to Uttar Pradesh.