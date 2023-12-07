| Outcomes In 5 States Should Be Worrying For Bjp The Most Akhilesh Yadav

This time voters have voted for change, so it is a matter of concern for the BJP the most...Even when elections are held for Delhi, the public will vote for change, the SP chief told reporters

By ANI Published Date - 10:44 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

File Photo

Barabanki: Following the electoral outcome of five states, which went to poll last month, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the results should be a matter of concern for Bharatiya Janata Party the most as the public can “vote for change” in the next year’s Lok Sabha polls also.

“…This time voters have voted for change, so it is a matter of concern for the BJP the most…Even when elections are held for Delhi, the public will vote for change,” the SP chief told reporters here.

Of the five states– Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh– the government was changed in four states except for MP where the BJP retained power by trouncing Congress and beating an almost 20-year anti-incumbency.

A BJP Tsunami swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month, the BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

The losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge to the Congress’s hopes for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.