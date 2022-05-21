Akkampet will be adopted after coming to power in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Published: Updated On - 08:07 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

TPCC president Revanth Reddy addressing a gathering at Akkampet village near Warangal on Saturday.

Warangal: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy alleged that TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had utterly failed to develop the birth place of Telangana ideologue late Prof K Jayashankar, and promised that the Congress would adopt the village after coming to power in the State. He also assured that he would fight against the attempt to pool the land by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA).

He launched the 30-day ‘Rythu Rachabanda’ programme at Akkampet village of Atmakur mandal under the Parkal Assembly constituency limits near here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth has found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not declaring Akkampet as revenue village despite having 5,000 population with 3,000 votes. “Even, hamlets were declared as revenue villages by the TRS government but not Akkampet, which is the native village of Prof Jayashankar. It seems that K Chandrashekhar Rao has no love for Jayashankar,” he said.

He also said that he will see that Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi would visit the village after coming to power in the State. Revanth Reddy exuded confidence that the Congress would come to power in the State after the general elections, and reiterated that the Dharni portal would be shut down. Revanth also criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for installing the statue of Prof Jayashankar at his village.

The Congress state president also came down heavily on Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy and alleged that the latter had done nothing for the development of the downtrodden and poor. Meanwhile, the Congress leaders Konda Murali and his wife Surekha were conspicuous with their absence. District Congress Committee president Naini Rajender Reddy, Wardhannapet Congress party incharge Namindla Srinivas, EV Srinivas Rao and others attended the programme.

