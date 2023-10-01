| Akshay Kumar Rajinikanth Come Forward In Support Of Pm Modis Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth come forward in support of PM Modi’s Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

Rajinikanth also talked about the importance of a clean environment in his post on X.

By ANI Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and urged the citizens to participate in it. He posted a picture of himself in which he can be seen cleaning and sweeping the beach.

He took to his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, â€œCleanliness is not just about physical spaces, it is a state of mind. Being out of the country couldn’t stop me from paying a tribute to Swachhata Abhiyan. So I would say where ever you are, do your bit to keep your space, and mind, clutter free.

#SwachhataHiSeva

He mentioned, healthy environment begins with a clean environment..Let’s keep India clean #SwachhBharat @SwachhBharatGovâ€ https://twitter.com/rajinikanth/status/1708405923880788261

Previously, actor RajKummar Rao also took part in a beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, RajKummar said, “This is a very important initiative. We all should take part in Modi ji’s ‘Swachta hi Sewa’ as it is very important to keep our city and country clean.â€ On his 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people for 1 hour of shramdaan for the swachhataÂ (cleanliness) at 10 am on October 1 calling the initiative- ‘Ek tareekh ek ghanta ek saath’.