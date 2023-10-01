Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth come forward in support of PM Modi’s Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

Rajinikanth also talked about the importance of a clean environment in his post on X.
Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and urged the citizens to participate in it. He posted a picture of himself in which he can be seen cleaning and sweeping the beach.
He took to his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, â€œCleanliness is not just about physical spaces, it is a state of mind. Being out of the country couldn’t stop me from paying a tribute to Swachhata Abhiyan. So I would say where ever you are, do your bit to keep your space, and mind, clutter free.
He mentioned, healthy environment begins with a clean environment..Let’s keep India clean #SwachhBharat @SwachhBharatGovâ€ https://twitter.com/rajinikanth/status/1708405923880788261
Previously, actor RajKummar Rao also took part in a beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai.
Speaking to ANI, RajKummar said, “This is a very important initiative. We all should take part in Modi ji’s ‘Swachta hi Sewa’ as it is very important to keep our city and country clean.â€ On his 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people for 1 hour of shramdaan for the swachhataÂ (cleanliness) at 10 am on October 1 calling the initiative- ‘Ek tareekh ek ghanta ek saath’.