KTR exposes Modi’s poll tactics at Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: In a fiery retort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations against the BRS government at Mahabubnagar on Sunday, IT Minister KT Rama Rao demanded that Prime Minister immediately withdraw his statements if he had any common sense left in him.

Addressing a massive gathering in Peddapalli, the BRS working president advised Modi to exercise caution and verify facts before making allegations. He reminded the Prime Minister that K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only Chief Minister in the country to waive off crop loans worth Rs.37,000 crore twice during his tenure, and also to provide Rs.72,000 crore as Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to farmers. He highlighted that no BJP-ruled State had undertaken such significant and far-reaching farmer-centric initiatives.

Rama Rao also brushed aside the accusation of dynasty politics, asserting that Chandrashekhar Rao’s ‘family’ comprised over four crore people in Telangana. The Chief Minister had fulfilled his responsibilities as a son, brother and uncle of the people of Telangana, through various welfare programmes.

The Minister also criticised Modi’s dismissal of suggestions from the BRS to provide uninterrupted free power to all farmers in the country at an expenditure of Rs.1.45 lakh crore by terming it as a “freebie”. This was when Modi had waived off corporate loans worth Rs.14.5 lakh crore to benefit his crony capitalist friends, he said.

Rama Rao also pointed out the inclusive approach of the Chandrashekhar Rao government in contrast to the BJP’s tactic of Hindu-Muslim discrimination. He asserted that the Telangana government prioritized equitable implementation of government schemes and improved education and healthcare services. He called on the BJP to realise that its influence in Telangana was waning.

The Minister also took to X (formerly Twitter) and said the people of Telangana were aware of Modi’s tactics to cheat people by making false promises. He highlighted that not just the people of Telangana, but the entire country was strongly seeking a change of power at the national level.

He took a jibe at the Prime Minister’s announcements to establish the Turmeric Board and a Tribal University. He said the people of Telangana were not ready to believe the Prime Minister who for 10 years ignored the provisions mandated under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and was now trying to renew them ahead of elections. He also ridiculed the Prime Minister for criticising the State government over irrigation water supply in Telangana, and reminded that Telangana was witnessing a new green revolution under the Chandrashekhar Rao government, when the Modi government was not even able to purchase paddy produced by farmers in the State.

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao slammed Modi for not providing necessary assistance to Palamuru irrigation projects in Telangana. He criticised Modi for questioning the UPA-led government in 2014 in connection with the projects.

“Back in 2014, you had questioned the UPA government about their indifferent attitude towards Palamuru irrigation projects and asked if they were sleeping for 10 years! Today, after seeing 10 years of BJP’s apathy towards Mahbubnagar, I want to show the mirror to you. What assistance did you give to Palamuru irrigation projects in the last 10 years? A Big ZERO. That’s exactly the number of seats your party will be given by the people of Telangana,” he said, also exposing Modi with a video of Modi’s speech from 2014.