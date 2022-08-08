Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ celebrations get an AR leg-up

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Snapchat is set to add a Bollywood spin to your Raksha Bandhan celebrations this year. On this occasion, you can surprise your siblings with an AR Lens inspired by Akshay Kumar’s upcoming release Raksha Bandhan.

Spotlight, Snapchat’s community-driven entertainment platform gives you an opportunity to show some musical love to your brother / sister with #CelebrateSisters #CelebrateBrothers, making it easy to create some fun and creative content.

Snapchatters can also enjoy the Rakhi AR Lens that can be tied virtually on the wrist using Snap’s wrist tracking capability. There is also a lens that helps you create a vibrant collage with your sibling which showcases the unique love-hate relationship.

Taking the experience a step further, Snapchatters will be able to dress up their digital avatars with the new, localised Kurta/ Kurti bitmoji launching specially for Rakhi celebrations. The localised bitmojis designed for India exude vibrancy and capture the essence of Rakhi and the festive spirit!

To bring in an added dash of sweetness to Rakhi celebrations, Snapchat is introducing a Cadbury Celebration Sibling bond lens for the occasion which is a dual lens experience that encourages everyone to spend more time with their sibling. The lens also uses wrist-try tech to give Snapchatters a custom Rakhi band featuring a selfie of theirs with their sibling.

Snapchatters can also buy any premium Cadbury Celebrations gift set for their loved ones through this lens with just a simple click. What better way to show your love this rakhi than sending out a gift of chocolates!

The teasing and bickering can go on for all 364 days of the year, but this one day can be dedicated to cherishing the sibling bond. Snap’s celebratory lens helps make greetings more personalised and vibrant.