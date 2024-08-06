Alampur farmers ask for waiver of loans from AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 08:28 PM

Jogulamba Gadwal: Farmers from different mandals in Alampur constituency are appealing to the government to waive off their crop loans secured from banks in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

To this effect, farmers from Chendur, Pallepadu, Itikyala, Jallapur, Pullur, Boravelli, Jinkalapally and Alampur met district Collector BM Santhosh on Monday and submitted a representation.

Since many decades farmers in the bordering villages of Alampur availed crop loans from different banks in Kurnool for cultivating fields in the constituency. There were nearly 400 such farmers from different villages, said Shankar Reddy, a farmer from Pallepadu.

While crop loans of other farmers were being waived off but our loans were not being considered, citing that the loans were secured from Kurnool. But the farmers were natives of Telangana and cultivating lands here since decades, besides they also have Adhaar cards and voter IDs as well, he said.

The previous government had also extended Rythu Bandhu to all of us, besides initiating measures for waiving the crop loans during 2018. But as the election notification was issued, the exercise got delayed, the farmer said.

Agriculture department has the list of the farmers, who secured loans from Kurnool, Shankar Reddy said, adding that the same was brought to the notice of Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who assured to take up the matter during the recent cabinet meeting.

When the issue was raised with the district Collector, he wanted us to approach the Agriculture department in Secretariat, added K Pallaiah, another farmer.