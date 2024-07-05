Alarming Trend: Mancherial sees high infant mortality rate in 2023-24 FY

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 5 July 2024, 04:56 PM

Mancherial: In an alarming trend, the district is witnessing a steep rise in deaths of newborns and infants even as the government takes a slew of measures to prevent the infant mortality.

According to information provided by officials concerned, the district registered 56 deaths of newborns and infants combined in 2023-24 financial year as against 28 deaths of newborns and infants in 2022, reflecting an increase by 100 percent. It registered deaths of 22 newborns and infants in 2021, 27 in 2020, 27 in 2020 and 38 in 2019. A total of 152 newborns and infants died in the district from the 2019-20 to 2023-24 financial years.

On an average, 38 infants died in the district per annum. One of the major reasons for the deaths of the newborns and infants is anemia and malnutrition among mothers, besides lack of awareness among the women. Officials said that a major portion of new mothers suffer from lack of blood. The women are not following a prescribed diet after conceiving even as Anganwadi workers supply nutrition supplements to pregnant women.

Similarly, inadequate medical services in government hospitals are also attributed to the deaths of newborns and infants. Negligence of doctors at the time of delivery often leads to the deaths of the newborns. Health problems in women and during development of the fetus is contributing to the menace, rendering women childless.

Meanwhile, the district recorded a slight dip in deaths of new mothers when compared to previous year. It registered deaths of 10 new mothers as against eight in 2022-23 and 12 in 2021, 11 each in 2020 and 2019 financial years. In sum, 52 new mothers died in the district, averaging 13 deaths of new mothers a year.

When asked, in-charge District Medical and Health Officer Dr S Anitha said that steps were being taken to reduce deaths of infants and women. She stated that awareness was being raised among pregnant women over the importance of taking nutritious food and precautions to be taken at the time of pregnancy and delivery.

She further said that iron tablets are being given to the women to help overcome anemia. Health condition of a pregnant woman is being tracked with the help of health and Anganwadi workers regularly. Action will be taken against those doctors who show negligence in handling deliveries and providing treatment to new mothers by conducting an inquiry.