Alcoholic husband opens fire at wife in Lucknow, leaves her critically injured

He then fled the scene, leaving his wife bleeding.

By IANS Published Date - 20 February 2024, 09:38 AM

Lucknow: A property dealer shot his wife in the stomach when she objected to his returning home in a drunken state, said officials here.

The incident took place on Monday in the Para locality of the state capital. The police said that during the argument between the two, the accused husband, 36-year-old Vimal Yadav, whipped out his licensed revolver and opened fire at his wife, Soni Jaiswal.

Also Read Couple in Lucknow booked for breaking stray dog’s leg

He then fled the scene, leaving his wife bleeding. The victim’s son, Abhishek, her sister Moni and daughter Ananya rushed to the room and took the victim to a nearby hospital where doctors found her condition critical and referred her to the KGMU’s Trauma Centre.

Abhishek has accused his father of attempting to kill Soni, who is under treatment. SHO, Para, B.K. Verma said that a case of attempted murder has been lodged against Vimal who is absconding.