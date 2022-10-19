Alia Bhatt celebrates 10 years in the film industry

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:58 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: It seems like it was only yesterday that Alia Bhatt made her acting debut. But the actor is already celebrating a decade in Bollywood – after doing a cameo role as a child in the 1999 thriller ‘Sangharsh’, she played her first leading role in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ which released in the theatres on October 19, 2012. On the occasion of the 10-year anniversary today, Alia took to Instagram to pen a touching note.

“10 years today and I am so so grateful… EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! I promise to be better – dream deeper – work harder!!!!! thank you for the magic. Love love and only love (sic),” the actor captioned a sun-kissed selfie of hers.

“The Best there is,” commented Kareena Kapoor Khan. “Congratulations to our shining student,” wrote the official page of Dharma Productions. From Zoya Akhtar and Varun Dhawan to Shweta Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor, several others from the film industry congratulated Alia on the milestone.

Alia has made a mark in the Hindi film industry with critically acclaimed performances in films like ‘Highway’, ‘2 States’, ‘Dear Zindagi’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Gully Boy’, and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, over the years. She was most recently seen in ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’.

Apart from a successful career in films, Alia also has her own line of clothing and handbags and is the founder of the ecological initiative CoExist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)