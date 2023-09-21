Alia Bhatt, Soha share sweet birthday wishes for Kareena Kapoor

Not only Alia and Soha but other B-Town celebs and family members took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor on her birthday.

By ANI Published Date - 03:20 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Mumbai: As Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older today, wishes have been pouring in. Alia Bhatt and Soha Ali Khan shared a cute throwback picture to wish Bebo. Taking to Instagram story, Alia posted a throwback picture of her and Kareena from her wedding festivities.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “to the ultimate queeeeeeeen. birthday bebo.. love youuuuu.” Kareena and Alia share a great bond — after all, they are family.

Soha Ali Khan shared the family picture featuring Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh and wrote, “Happy birthday bebo bhabi! May you continue to light the way as an inspiration to so many – and may you truly enjoy this birthday and year as one filled with love, good health, family, work, holidays and celebration!! You deserve it missing you but see you soon! @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Soha’s husband and actor Kunal Kemmu uploaded a collage with cute pictures of him with Kareena bhabhi. He captioned the post, “To the many hats you wear and many roles you play on screen and off it too. You are Aces all around. We love you and cherish you.Happy Birthday Bebo Bhabi.”

Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped series of pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy happiest bday my darling Bebo. We love you @kareenakapoorkhan.” Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie with Bebo and wrote, “Happy birthday Bebo not just “Apni” but hum sub ki Favorite eagerly waiting for #jaanejaan.”

Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi posted a video with precious family moments on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Old is gold!! Memories filled my albums ..as I scanned them after years! And the bond with Bhabs…poses in Pataudi and many places together. Happy Birthday my Beboooo bhabhijaan! Wishing you the Best…yet!Hope you liked your surprise gift n card!;) Lotttttsss of Love!”

Meanwhile, Kareena is making headlines for her debut OTT film ‘Jaane Jaan’. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh ‘Jaane Jaan’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from today (September 21).

The film’s official trailer received massive responses from the fans. The trailer gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other.

Apart from this, Kareena also has ‘The Crew’ in her kitty which stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.