Alipore Jail Museum: Exhibition Of Indian Freedom Struggle In West Bengal

Notable freedom fighters who were incarcerated here include Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Chittaranjan Das, Dinesh Gupta, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy to name a few.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: The Alipore Central Correctional Home is a national historic landmark located in the heart of Kolkata.

From being a silent witness to the brutalities inflicted on the freedom fighters of the country, the Alipore Central Correctional Home is now transformed as a memorial and museum to honour the sacrifice of those who fought for the independence of India.