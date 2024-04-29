Khammam: Annam Seva Trust reunites mentally unstable man with family after 12 years

Annam Seva Trust in Khammam reunited Sujit Prosad Singha with his family in West Bengal.

By James Edwin Published Date - 29 April 2024, 06:36 PM

Khammam: A West Bengal man who left home 12 years ago in a wretched condition has been reunited with family, courtesy the Annam Seva Trust in Khammam.

Police had found an unidentified 47-year-old mentally unsound man with shabby hair unable to walk and with torn clothes five years ago in Prakash Nagar area of Khammam city. He was shifted to an orphanage run by Annam Seva Trust.

He was treated, provided with food and medical treatment. After five years of care, the man recently recovered and regained memory. He revealed that his name was Sujit Prosad Singha, and that his parents were Rajgiri Prosad Singh and Suniti, trust chairman Annam Srinivas Rao said.

Prosad Singha further revealed that he hailed from Bindpara village under Jiaganj police station limits in Murshidabad district of West Bengal State. Srinivas Rao then contacted Jiagunj police and gave information about the man, after which the police found the whereabouts of his family and told them that he was alive and in Khammam.

Following this, Srinivas Rao contacted Prosad Singha’s family members, who requested him to bring the man to the village as they could not come to Khammam to take him back owing to their poor financial condition. Srinivasa Rao took the man to his native village Bindpara which is 270 km away from Kolkata. The man was handed over to his mother Suniti, sister Rita Singha, brothers Sanjoy Singha and Shanker Singha in the presence of Jiagunj SI Biswajit Ghosal on April 27.

The family members told the trust chairman that Prosad Singha lost his mind and went missing 12 years ago. They searched many places but could not find him. Jiagunj SI Ghosal appreciated Srinivas Rao for reuniting the missing man with the family members.The man’s mother said she has been praying to god all these years to see her son again and believed he would certainly return to them. Meanwhile, while travelling by train in West Bengal, a TTE, who belonged to Bindpara, recognised Prosad Singha and said he used to play football at a playground at the village, Srinivas Rao told Telangana Today.