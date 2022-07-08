| All About Formula E Race That Will Be Held In Hyderabad Next Year

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:00 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Photo: Facebook/ABB Formula E

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to host Formula-E on February 11. The race will be held on a 2.37 km street circuit that has been designed by Driven International, which has also worked on the Yas Marina Circuit in the past. The race will be held on a 2.37 km track in and around the Secretariat Complex, going through Lumbini Park near Hussain Sagar Lake.

All about Formula-E, the all-electric racing series

The biggest difference between Formula E and any other motorsport is cars. All cars are electric and are powered by a 250kW battery. They can reach speeds of up to 280km/h. Besides, the noise of the cars racing at full speed reaches just 80 decibels. These cars use hybrid tyres and are designed in a way that will last the entire race and in all weather conditions.

The event takes place on a single day. It starts with free practice, where there are two sessions of 45 minutes duration and 30 minutes duration. Next is the qualifying session. The 12 teams and 24 cars are broken down into four groups, each containing six drivers.

Once it gets underway, each driver has six minutes to set their best time, with the top six drivers proceeding to the Super-Pole shootout. Drivers go out one by one during the shootout, with the slowest driver from each being eliminated first.

Races begin with a standing start from assigned grid positions. The race lasts for a total of 45 minutes, although once the 45 minutes are up, there is still one lap to go as soon as the leader crosses the start/finish line. The winner receives 25 points, the second 18 points, third place gets 15 points.

