Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Lal Darwaza bonalu on July 28, 29

In view of Simha Vaahini Sri Mahankali Bonalu celebrations at Lal Darwaza certain traffic restrictions have been placed in the surroundings between 4 am and 11.30pm on july 28 and 29.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 04:31 PM

Hyderabad: In view of Simha Vaahini Sri Mahankali Bonalu celebrations at Lal Darwaza on July 28 and the elephant procession from Akkanna Madanna temple to Nayapul on July 29, certain traffic restrictions have been placed in the surroundings between 4 am and 11.30pm on both days.

Accordingly, traffic from Himmatpura and Shamsheergunj will be diverted towards Gowlipura – Sudha talkies and vehicles from Chandrayangutta and Uppuguda will be diverted towards Gowlipura or Nagulchinta and traffic from MBNR ‘x’ road, towards Jahanuma, Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj and Khilwath.

Traffic from Engine bowli will be diverted at Shamsheergunj, from Pancha Mohalla (Charminar) towards Hari Bowli, Olga Hotel and Misrigunj, while vehicles from Chaderghat will be diverted towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge and Chaderghat.

Likewise, traffic from Mirchowk and Moghalpura will be diverted at Mir-ka-Daira towards Moghalpura water tank and traffic from Khilwath and Moosa Bowli will be diverted towards Khilwat play ground or Moosa Bowli. The traffic from Khilwat play ground will be diverted at towards Fateh Darwaza and Misrigunj.

Parking points:

*Devi Plywood, Shalibanda.

* Alka theatre open place at Nagulachinta.

*Arya Vyshya Mandir Opp. Sudha Theater lane.

*VDP School Ground

*Charminar Bus Terminus.

*Delhi Gate.

*The main road between Madina X Roads and Engine Bowli.

* TG and APSRTC buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapul and will have to take alternate routes available.

In case of any emergency during travel, the citizens were requested to call Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline – 9010203626 for travel assistance.