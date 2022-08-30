All about Jio AirFiber, wireless ultra-high-speed 5G hotspot device

Hyderabad: While addressing shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022, Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Jio AirFiber, an ultra-high-speed 5G hotspot device that will deliver fiber-like speeds over the air without any wires.

The company plans to launch the services in India by Diwali this year. Initially, it will be made available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Here’s everything you need to know about this new product.

What is Jio AirFiber?

It is a simple plug-and-play device that works on radio-based solutions. It uses fixed broadband technology but is delivered wirelessly as opposed to through buried cables. The device can be placed at home or office to deliver Gigabit-speed internet for multiple uses such as cloud gaming, immersive sports viewing, and more.

Difference between Jio Fiber Connection and Jio AirFiber

Jio Fiber is a fiber-to-home internet broadband service with a speed of up to one gigabit per second. Jio AirFiber, on the other hand, offers speed similar to Jio Fiber but its wireless technology gives more engaging experiences, such as interactive live content, cloud gaming, and immersive shopping. Jio AirFiber also has the potential to connect hundreds of homes and offices in a very short period.

Special Features

Giving cricket lovers a never-before experience, Jio AirFiber will have a feature where the user can watch live IPL cricket matches with multiple camera angle views, in ultra HD quality on a single screen. One can also switch between different camera angles. Additionally, it enables the user to host a watch party, with an ultra-low latency rate. Along with that, it provides multiplayer cloud gaming as well.