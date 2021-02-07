All about University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test

Starting from May 2, the test will be held in six centres across Telangana

Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a schedule for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2020 cycle (May 2021). The test will be conducted on the dates — May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17. The UGC-NET is held to determine the eligibility of students for Assistant Professor, and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in the universities and colleges across the country.

The selection of candidates for fellowships including National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste (SC) students, National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students offered by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs are also made through the UGC-NET.

The test will be conducted in 81 subjects in computer-based test mode, in multiple shifts with a duration of 180 minutes. Candidates must appear for two papers which consist of multiple-choice questions. The paper-I contains 50 questions which would assess teaching/research aptitude of the candidates. The paper-II will have 100 questions from the subject that was selected by a candidate. For each correct response, candidate will get two marks and no negative marking for an incorrect answers. The paper-I is conducted for 100 marks while paper-II is for 200 marks.

The UGC-NET will be held in 224 test cities across the country. In Telangana, it will be organised in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, and Warangal. Candidates of general/unreserved/general-EWS categories who secured at least 55 per cent marks in the Master’s degree or equivalent an examination from universities/institutions recognised by the UGC are eligible to apply. The OBCs belonging to non-creamy layer/SC/ST/PwD/third gender candidates must secure at least 50 marks in the Master’s degree to be eligible for the exam.

According to the NTA, candidates pursuing a Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed can also apply for this test.

However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and will be considered eligible for award of JRF/eligibility for Assistant Professor only after they have passed their Master’s degree or equivalent examination with at least 55 per cent marks (50 per cent marks in case of OBC-NCL / SC / ST / PwD / third gender category candidates).

The registration process through the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ is underway and the last date to apply is March 2. The exam fee for General/Unreserved candidates is Rs.1,000 while it is Rs 500 for Gen-EWS/OBC-NCL. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD and third gender will have a registration fee of Rs 250.

