KTR slams BJP for ignoring Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion

BRS working president KT Rama Rao pointed out that the Union government had not allocated any funds for expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail even in the latest budget.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 July 2024, 11:20 AM

Hyderabad: Amid growing resentment against the BJP over the Centre’s discrimination towards Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the BJP-led NDA government of neglecting Telangana’s infrastructure needs despite the State electing eight BJP MPs. He pointed out that the Union government had not allocated any funds for expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail even in the latest budget.

“Despite Telangana‘s significant support to the BJP during challenging times, the BJP government has failed to sanction a single penny for the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion,” he remarked, pointing out that multiple representations to the Union government were ignored.

In a statement, Rama Rao outlined the BJP government’s funding pattern over the last decade, emphasizing the disparity. He stated that the Centre funded 20 Metro Rail projects in the country over the last 10 years including Uttar Pradesh (four projects) with Rs 5,134.99 crore, Maharashtra (three projects) with Rs 4,109 crore, Gujarat (three projects) with Rs. 3,777.85 crore, Delhi (two projects) with Rs 3,520.52 crore, and Karnataka with Rs 1880.14 crore.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh (2 projects) received Rs 1,638.02 crore, Bihar got Rs 1,400.75 crore, Tamil Nadu was sanctioned Rs 713 crore, Kerala (2 projects) secured Rs 146.74 crore and a Rapid Rail Project (Delhi-Ghaziabad) was sanctioned Rs 1,106.65 crore.

“Unfortunately, Hyderabad Metro has received diddly squat,” Rama Rao stated, calling the allocation “unjust and unfair.”