All eligible persons will be covered under Dalit Bandhu: Mancherial Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Collector Bharati Hollikeri addresses beneficiaries of Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme at an awareness programme held in Mancherial on Tuesday evening.

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that all the administrative mechanism was striving to extend financial aid to the eligible persons under prestigious Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme. She along with State Dalit Bandhu advisor Laxma Reddy was speaking at an awareness programme to beneficiaries of the initiative here on Tuesday evening.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Bharati said that Rs 10 lakh would be given to beneficiaries for financial growth of his or her family. She advised them to wisely choose a sector such as dairy, fisheries, farm equipment, etc. and to achieve the financial empowerment envisaged by the scheme. She informed that 100 units were granted to Mancherial, Bellampalli and Chennur assembly constituencies each and 13 units in Khanapur segment.

The Collector further said that 265 units were already grounded out of the total 313 and funds Rs 26.13 crore was credited to accounts of the beneficiaries. She stated that the beneficiaries ventured into dairy, seeds trading, sheep rearing, construction, paper plates manufacturing, ceramics, public transportation and mechanization of farm sectors with the help of monetary aid.

District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr E Shankar, District Agriculture Officer Kalpana, Horticulture Officer Yugandar, Fisheries Officer Satyanarayana and many others were present.