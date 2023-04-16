| All Eyes On Arjun Tendulkar As He Makes Ipl Debut For Mumbai Indians Against Kkr

Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar now become the first father-son duo to play in the Indian Premier League

16 April 23

Hyderabad: The left-arm medium-fast pacer Arjun Tendulkar has finally made his Indian Premier League debut as Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. As soon as the news was announced fans on social media were quick to wish the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar now become the first father-son duo to play in the IPL. Interestingly, Tendulkar played his last international match against West Indies in Wankhede back in 2013.

Arjun’s debut has created quite a stir on social media. While many fans and cricketers including Saurav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Patel congratulated the 23-year-old for his much-awaited debut, others limited their praise to judging his game and a few took to the nepotism debate.

“Arjun Tendulkar despite being the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar’s son had to wait 2 years to make his debut, he was happy enough to be a net bowler and support the team as a waterboy. I know people will call it Nepotism but this debut wasn’t easy for Arjun, (sic),” said a user. “The pressure on #ArjunTendulkar must damn high. Wishing him nothing but to be the best.#SachinTendulkar (sic),” said another.

Arjun Tendulkar is finally playing for Mumbai Indians. Welcome to the family 💙 pic.twitter.com/gk5bkZtFtf — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) April 16, 2023

So happy to see Arjun play for mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best @sachin_rt — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 16, 2023

Good luck Arjun Tendulkar .. what a proud moment for paji and family and for us as well @sachin_rt Have seen him growing up with this dream of wearing @mipaltan jersey .. Go well Arjun ❤️ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 16, 2023 Sachin gave Rohit Sharma his debut cap 🧢 and Rohit sharma gave Arjun tendulkar his debut cap pic.twitter.com/tKskJMBZKD — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) April 16, 2023

Good to see #ArjunTendulkar get a game. Hope the Anti Nepo fan brigade leave him alone if he doesn’t do well by not comparing with a player who sold pani puri. #MIvsKKR — Diwakar🙋🏻‍♂️ (@sirfdiva) April 16, 2023

Arjun has been a part of the franchise for the last two years as he was picked up for the base price of Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2021. At the 2022 IPL mega auctions, he was bought by MI for a sum of Rs 30 lakh. Notably, he is also a left-arm seamer who is well-versed with the bat.

In addition to Arjun’s debut, it was a debut for Surya Kumar Yadav as captain of the Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharma opted not to play in the match due to a stomach bug. The Indian captain though was named as a substitute and could be an Impact Player. The MI are currently ninth in the points table with one win in three games and KKR are fifth with two wins and as many losses.