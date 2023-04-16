Sunday, Apr 16, 2023
All eyes on Arjun Tendulkar as he makes IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against KKR

Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar now become the first father-son duo to play in the Indian Premier League

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 06:20 PM, Sun - 16 April 23
Image: Twitter

Hyderabad: The left-arm medium-fast pacer Arjun Tendulkar has finally made his Indian Premier League debut as Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. As soon as the news was announced fans on social media were quick to wish the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar now become the first father-son duo to play in the IPL. Interestingly, Tendulkar played his last international match against West Indies in Wankhede back in 2013.

Arjun’s debut has created quite a stir on social media. While many fans and cricketers including Saurav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Patel congratulated the 23-year-old for his much-awaited debut, others limited their praise to judging his game and a few took to the nepotism debate.

“Arjun Tendulkar despite being the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar’s son had to wait 2 years to make his debut, he was happy enough to be a net bowler and support the team as a waterboy. I know people will call it Nepotism but this debut wasn’t easy for Arjun, (sic),” said a user. “The pressure on #ArjunTendulkar must damn high. Wishing him nothing but to be the best.#SachinTendulkar (sic),” said another.

Arjun has been a part of the franchise for the last two years as he was picked up for the base price of Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2021. At the 2022 IPL mega auctions, he was bought by MI for a sum of Rs 30 lakh. Notably, he is also a left-arm seamer who is well-versed with the bat.

In addition to Arjun’s debut, it was a debut for Surya Kumar Yadav as captain of the Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharma opted not to play in the match due to a stomach bug. The Indian captain though was named as a substitute and could be an Impact Player. The MI are currently ninth in the points table with one win in three games and  KKR are fifth with two wins and as many losses.

