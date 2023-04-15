IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Delhi Capitals by 23 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in their IPL match here on Saturday

By PTI Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Virat Kohli celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match (AP Photo)

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, RCB posted 174 for 6 with Virat Kohli top-scoring with a 34-ball 50, while Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 26 and 24 respectively.

For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece.

In reply, DC lost three quick wickets to be reduced to 2 for 3 at one stage and the team never recovered from the setback, eventually finishing at 151 for nine in their 20 overs.

It was Delhi’s fifth loss on the trot, leaving them with the task of winning eight of their next nine games to have any hopes of making it to the knockout stage.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 174 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50; Mitchell Marsh 2/18, Kuldeep Yadav 2/23).

Delhi Capitals: 151 for 9 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 50; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/20).

