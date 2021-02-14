All sections suffering under TRS regime, alleges Uttam Kumar Reddy

The TPCC president said it was the responsibility of Telangana society to ensure Congress victory in the elections.

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday alleged that all sections including employees and youth were unhappy under the TRS government.

“The Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report was submitted recently. While 43 per cent fitment was offered in the past, the first PRC recommendation of seven per cent is unrealistic and way below the expectations of employees,” the Congress leader said.

Pointing to reduction in House Rent Allowance in the PRC, Uttam Kumar Reddy called it a grave injustice to employees. “The State government continues to betray the youth with its fall promises. The party had vowed to fill job vacancies and currently, there are nearly 1.60 lakh job vacancies in the State,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the saffron party leaders never worked for the cause of Telangana. Bayyaram mines, Kazipet Coach Factory and Girijan University were Telangana’s right but unfortunately they are yet to take off, he said, adding: “BJP always speaks about Ayodhya Ram temple but the same intensity is missing when it comes to development of Bhadrachalam Ram mandir.”

