All set for Mahabubnagar IT tower inauguration on May 6th

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:44 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Mahabubnagar: While Hyderabad remains the IT sector’s hub, Tier-II cities in the state are emerging as the major growth drivers as a result of state government initiatives such as the construction of IT towers in Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Siddipet, and Mahabubnagar districts to provide jobs to the local youth.

As part of it, the five-story IT tower constructed on a sprawling four acres at a cost of Rs 40 crore with all facilities for IT companies to set up their units is all set for inauguration on Saturday. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the newly-constructed IT Tower in Divitipalli on the outskirts of Mahabubnagar on Saturday.

In an effort to expand the IT sector to Tier-II cities in the State, the Telangana government had taken up the construction of the project. Minister KT Rama Rao had laid the foundation stone for the project in July 2018.

This apart, an IT park is also being developed on 377 acres. Also, a 100 ft road is being laid from the tower connecting Hyderabad- Bangalore National Highway.

Telangana IT Investments CEO Vijaya Rangineni said, eight companies have come forward to begin their operations from the IT tower so far and the space has been allocated, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister V Srinivas Goud inspected the arrangements being made for the inaugural ceremony.