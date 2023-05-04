Minister Srinivas Goud reviews issues related to Mahabubnagar Municipality

Published Date - 08:20 AM, Thu - 4 May 23

Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud chairs a review meeting on issues related to Mahabubnagar municipality at the new Secretariat

Hyderabad/ Mahabubnagar: Excise & Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on issues related to Mahabubnagar municipality at the Secretariat.

The issues discussed during the review meeting include the restoration and expansion of flood water channels, modernization of the underground drainage system, measures being taken to prevent overflowing of sewage into the mini Tank Bund, and also the establishment of sewage treatment plants in the city.

State Public Health SE Ramanamurthy, Irrigation SE Chakradhar and Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, and other officials were present in the meeting.

