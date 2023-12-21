All set for Mukkoti celebrations at Bhadradri: Collector Dr. Ala

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:03 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Kothagudem: All arrangements have been made for Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam, said district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

She inspected arrangements for Uttara Dwara Darshanam and Teppotsavam trial run at river Godavari on Thursday and later held a review meeting with the officials. Teppotsavam would take place on December 22 evening and Uttara Dwara Darshanam on December 23.

The Collector told officials to deploy two country boats on the front and rear of ‘Hamsa Vahanam’ used for Teppotsavam as pilot. Devotees should not be allowed to cross the barricading while taking holy dip in the river.

40 expert swimmers and 20 country boats at Bhadrachalam and 20 swimmers and 12 boats at Parnasala would be kept ready. Official who were allotted sector, liaison and protocol duties have to be alert until celebrations were over, she said.

25 special auto rickshaws were arranged for transporting devotees for a nominal charge from parking lots at R&B office, Godavari bridge, junior college grounds and market yard. Laddu prasadam counters were set up at the court premises, Tanisha Kalyana Mandapam, Royal lodge and at the temple.

Traffic restrictions would be in force for two days in the town. Information centres were set up at bus stand and railway station in Kothagudem, at Bhadrachalam bridge point, bus stand, bathing ghats, Vista complex, Kunavaram road, market yard and Cherla road, Dr. Ala informed.

TSRTC officials were told to operate additional bus services while the DPO told to engage additional staff to carry out sanitation work. LED screens were installed in sectors to watch the celebrations. Liquor and meat sale would be stopped on December 22 and 23 in and around the town.