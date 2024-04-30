Kothagudem students excel in SSC exams

As many as 87 schools, 52 government schools and 35 private schools, achieved 100 percent results while zero percent result was recorded in one private school.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 08:37 PM

Kothagudem: Kothagudem district has bettered its performance in SSC exams as there has been an increase of 11.86 percent in the pass percentage.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala informed that of the 12, 294 students who appeared for the exams as many as 11, 112 cleared the exams. This year’s pass percentage was 90.39 while it was 78.53 in the previous academic year and the district stood at 26th place.

Girls outperformed boys with 92.40 pass percentage as 88.19 percent boys cleared the exams. As many as 87 schools, 52 government schools and 35 private schools, achieved 100 percent results while zero percent result was recorded in one private school.

ITDA Project Officer Prateek Jain informed that of the 910 students who studied at TTWURJC located at Bhadrachalam, Sudimalla, Manugur, Annapureddypalle, Kothagudem and Wyra 900 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage was 98.90 this year while it was 86.13 last year.

Similarly of the 2096 students studied at tribal welfare department ashram school hostels and best available schools, 1898 cleared the exams. This year’s pass percentage was 90.55 while it was 76 percent in previous year.

As many as 11 ashram schools achieved 100 percent results this year. TTWURJC, Wyra student K Udayasri and an ashram school student of Bhimanna Gudem in Aswaraopet, Kovasi Jyothi Chandu achieved 10/10 GPA in the exams.