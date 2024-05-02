Bhadrachalam sizzles at 46.5°C

Maximum day time temperature of 46.1 degree Celsius was recorded in Aswapuram mandal while 46 degree Celsius was recorded in Sujatha Nagar and Paloncha mandals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 07:57 PM

Kothagudem: The temple town of Bhadrachalam in the district sizzled at 46.5 degree Celsius as above 45 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in 13 mandals in the past 24 hours.

Maximum day time temperature of 46.1 degree Celsius was recorded in Aswapuram mandal while 46 degree Celsius was recorded in Sujatha Nagar and Paloncha mandals. Above 45 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Chunchupally, Manugur, Dummugudem, Pinapaka, Julurpad, Cherla, Laxmidevipalli, Kothagudem and Chandrugonda mandals.

The maximum temperatures in other mandals ranged from 44 to 41 degree Celsius.