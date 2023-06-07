All tanks filled with water in Telangana: Koppula

All tanks in Telangana were filled with water throughout the year and this was possible only because of the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said Koppula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar addressing Irrigation Day meeting held in Dharmapuri, Jagtial district on Wednesday.

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar said all tanks in the State were filled with water throughout the year. This was possible only because of the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister participated in Irrigation Day celebrations organised as part of Telangana Formation Day in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Eshwar said that in united Andhra Pradesh, farmers had faced hardships to sow crops due to lack of water for irrigation and adequate power supply. Unable to continue agriculture, farmers used to migrate to other States in the search of employment. There were also incidents of farmers committing suicides unable to clear debts incurred by practicing agriculture.

However, the situation has changed after the formation of the separate Telangana state. Parched lands have been turned into green fields with the construction of irrigation projects by the Chief Minister.

DCMS Chairman Yellala Srikanth, Municipal Chairperson Sangi Sattemma and others participated in celebrations.

Also Read NMC green signal for all nine medical colleges in Telangana